US Economy Struggling But Not Quite Dead

The accumulating negative data on the economy has everyone pressing their nose against the window, watching for the next indicator. This week has been particularly tense, with releases on GDP, Real Gross Private Domestic Investment, the ADP employment report, and the Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The numbers continue to be weak, including Friday’s employment data which showed a better-than-expected 128,000 jobs created along with an on-forecast increase of unemployment from 3.5% to 3.6%. Wednesday’s ADP employment numbers had also been marginally above forecast.

Some hailed Wednesday’s announcement that early data show third-quarter GDP growing at 1.9% as a success. That is true only in comparison to the consensus forecast of 1.6%. As I reported back in March, this has been the weakest expansion since WWII and so our expectations have been significantly lowered:

Consider this: from 1950 through 2000 (that endpoint being the conclusion of the long 1990s expansion), US inflation-adjusted GDP grew at an average rate of 3.77%. Since then, it has been 1.91%. This is a remarkable slowdown.

This holds true even factoring out the Great Recession that followed the Financial Crisis. In other words, 1.9% is only good in the context of a pessimistic forecast and a lackluster expansion (something that started under the Obama administration and has continued with Trump).

All this fits the pattern of an expansion winding down. Over the last three months, negative signals have been hitting us one after the other. Most concerning to me has been the decline in Real Gross Private Domestic Investment in second quarter 2019. Though rarely discussed, physical investment spending (spending for productive capacity rather than financial investment) is a key determinant of economic growth. Every recession since the Korean War has been preceded by a significant deceleration or outright decrease in investment.

According to preliminary data released on Wednesday, we have now experienced TWO consecutive quarters of decline. Over the past nine cycles (third quarter 1954 through second quarter 2009–a total of 220 quarters), that’s happened only six times without either a recession following or us already being in the midst of recession. Combined with the ISM manufacturing index suggesting that firms are expecting a slowdown, this is bad news.

The Fed apparently agrees, announcing on Wednesday their plan to lower interest rates despite the incredibly low rates of unemployment. Regardless of what you think of the efficacy of their policies, this is not something they do if they think the economy is strong.

It’s not and they know it.

