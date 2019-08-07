US EIA sees steady Brent, WTI prices into 2020, but warns of uncertainty

The US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday forecast WTI and Brent prices would remain within a narrow range in both 2019 and 2020 due to a relatively balanced global oil market and supply and demand factors that appear to be canceling each other out.

However, EIA warned that a variety of factors, including transit risks through the Strait of Hormuz, an ongoing trade dispute between the US and China and sputtering global economic growth were likely to increase uncertainty about the future direction of oil prices.

“EIA’s flat crude oil price forecast recognizes that upside and downside price risks and EIA’s forecast for global oil inventory growth are currently balanced,” EIA said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook Tuesday. “However, given the uncertainty in the risk factors discussed, [Brent] prices could break out of the mid-$60/b range if the supply or demand concerns materialize in the coming months.”

EIA forecast WTI prices would average $57.87/b in 2019 and $59.50/b in 2020, down $1.71/b and $3.50/b, respectively, from last month’s forecast. EIA forecast Brent would average $65.15/b in 2019 and $65/b in 2020, down $1.36/b and $2/b from last month, respectively.

The spread between Brent and WTI will average about $5.50/b during the fourth quarter of 2019 and in 2020, compared with about $6.60/b in July, EIA said.

“The narrowing spread reflects EIA’s assumption that crude oil pipeline transportation constraints from the Permian Basin to refineries and export terminals on the US Gulf Coast will ease in the coming months,” EIA said.

Last month, EIA forecast that spread would fall to $4/b in 2020, but EIA said it has revised its assumptions about the marginal cost of moving crude by pipeline to the Gulf Coast from Cushing, Oklahoma.

EIA expects US crude production to average 12.27 million b/d in 2019, down 90,000 b/d from last month’s forecast, and 13.26 million b/d in 2020, the same as last month’s forecast.

US crude output averaged 11.7 million b/d in July, down about 300,000 b/d from June, due largely to shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Barry.

EIA expects global petroleum and other liquids production to average 101.02 million b/d in 2019, 110,000 b/d above forecast demand for the year, and then climb to 102.62 million b/d in 2020, 280,000 b/d above demand.

