US Election Will Have Meaningful Policy Implications for Global Credit

A Republican presidential administration and control of Congress will mark a major shift in key policy areas with ramifications for credit across sectors and regions, Fitch Ratings says in its report U.S. Election: Policy Implications for Global Credit. Based on Trump’s campaign themes, his administration is likely to take action in 2025 to increase tariffs, extend tax cuts, tighten immigration, rollback climate legislation, and loosen financial regulation.

Raising tariffs to the levels indicated during the Trump campaign of 60% for Chinese goods and 10%-20% tariff rate for all other imports would affect issuers outside the U.S. with large U.S. revenues or trade and supply chain exposures, such as tech hardware and auto; however, tariffs could benefit domestic producers in certain sectors. An escalation of protectionist measures, including retaliatory action by trading partners, would be materially negative for economic growth.

A Republican Congress will likely renew the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax cuts passed during Trump’s first administration and may also pass additional tax relief measures. Material tax cuts would provide a near-term tailwind for corporate issuers but would increase the federal deficit unless offset by spending cuts and tariff revenues. Growing deficits remain a negative rating sensitivity for the U.S. sovereign rating.

Broad immigration restrictions and deportations at a scale discussed by Trump would tighten the U.S. labor market and reduce remittance inflows to migrant home countries. Immigration, tax and tariff policies could be inflationary, all else equal; this could slow the pace of Fed rate cuts and exacerbate U.S. general government interest burdens, which have risen alongside the increase in Treasury yields since 2023. A slower rate cutting cycle would also contribute to U.S. dollar strength, which may weigh on emerging market (EM) sovereigns with weaker credit profiles and a large share of foreign-currency denominated debt.

