US equity funds see massive weekly inflows on rate cut expectations

U.S. equity funds secured substantial inflows in the week ended May 22, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut interest rates due to signs of slowing inflation, alongside optimism from robust corporate earnings growth.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors pumped $9.9 billion into U.S. equity funds in the week ending May 22, a significant increase from the $4.1 billion recorded a week earlier.

Risk assets received an early boost this week thanks to April’s slowing inflation, but the mood shifted as recent data revealed a surge in U.S. business activity and lower weekly jobless claims.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, despite gains in Nvidia shares from a strong revenue forecast, as the data highlighted inflation concerns that could delay Federal Reserve rate cuts.

During the week, sector funds saw tech and mining sectors each receive inflows exceeding $400 million, while consumer discretionary sector funds experienced outflows.

U.S. money market funds received an inflow of $8.2 billion, while bond funds attracted $3.8 billion, with U.S. high-yield funds securing a significant portion, amounting to $2.4 billion.

Source: Reuters (Reporting ByPatturajaMurugaboopathy in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)