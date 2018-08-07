US, Europe still at loggerheads over Iran sanctions

The US government still aims to slash Iran’s oil exports when sanctions resume in November, but diplomats continue to discuss limited waivers for importing countries, a senior administration official said.

US sanctions on Iran’s oil customers snap back November 4 and could remove up to 1 million b/d in global oil supply.

“Our goal is to get the import of Iranian oil to zero,” the administration official said, on condition of anonymity, during a briefing with reporters. “We are not looking to grant exemptions or waivers but are glad to discuss requests and look at requests on a case-by-case basis.”

The official declined to say whether any limited waivers have been granted. “We don’t disclose private deliberation with other governments over these things,” he said.

Japanese officials visited Washington last week to press for relief from the looming sanctions that have forced Japanese refiners to accelerate shipments and seek alternative supplies. The State Department declined to say Thursday how the talks concluded.

“We remain focused working with all purchasers of Iranian crude to end those purchases as quickly as possible,” a State Department official said Thursday.

The talks were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Japan’s oil imports from Iran surged in May and June as refiners rushed to secure as many cargoes as possible before US sanctions go back into force.

Major customers like China and India are expected to find ways to continue deals despite US sanctions and another key buyer, Turkey, has said it will keep buying Iran’s oil.

EU KEEN TO SAVE DEAL

The latest US comments came as the remaining parties to the international nuclear deal with Iran reiterated their commitment to continuing Iran’s oil and gas exports, despite the US sanctions, the foreign ministers of the EU, France, Germany and the UK said Monday in a joint statement. The deal, known as the JCPOA, includes China, Iran and Russia as well as the joint statement signatories.

The EU’s so-called “blocking statute,” designed to nullify US legal action against European firms, enters into force Tuesday to coincide with the first batch of re-imposed US sanctions.

Europe is a key outlet for Iran’s oil, taking around 700,000 b/d, or more than a quarter, of its crude exports. A number of European companies have also signed agreements to help Iran develop its oil and gas sector.

These activities have been placed in doubt by US President Donald Trump’s decision in May to withdraw from the JCPOA and re-impose sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and gas sector.

The statute enables EU companies to seek damages related to US sanctions and prevents any foreign court rulings based on them from having effect in the EU.

But EU sources said Monday that the blocking statute cannot fully protect EU companies dealing with Iran from the impact of US sanctions, only mitigate them.

Indeed, most European refiners have already started to wind down their purchases of Iranian crude as legal risks escalate, banks back away from financing deals and tanker rates to Iran soar.

The EU set up a specific EU-Iran working group earlier this year to look at oil-related sanctions issues, including revenue transfers, storage, and shipping, including access to tankers to ports.

“We are trying to find the best way to maintain Iranian oil exports,” an EU source said Monday.

The group is also looking at reinsurance for refineries potentially exposed to the US sanctions, insurance and reinsurance for cargo transport and machinery, and protection and indemnity insurance.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that some major customers would not be deterred by the US sanctions.

“The Chinese and Russians have explicitly said that they will comply with their commitments and implement their contracts,” he said in a televised speech. “As you saw that in Total’s contract, when it quit the project, China stuck to the deal. Our relations are good with India. Asian countries are of high importance for us.”

Rouhani said Iran would soon send delegations to oil exporters in the region to discuss the sanctions.

Source: Platts