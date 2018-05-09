US exit from Iran deal drives Dubai crude oil to 3.5-year high

Front-month Dubai crude oil prices touched levels last seen in late 2014 Wednesday after US President Donald Trump confirmed that the country would be reimposing sanctions on Iran, one of the world’s major crude oil producers.

The July Dubai cash flat price was assessed at $73.90/b on Wednesday, its highest level since it reached $74.205/b on November 26, 2014, S&P Global Platts data shows.

The surging flat price follows a sentiment-fueled risk rally in international crude benchmark Brent amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. July ICE Brent futures breached the $77/b mark briefly during trading hours in Asia on Wednesday, a level last reached in November 2014.

The rising Dubai flat price has lifted the front-month July Dubai cash to a three-and-a-half year high of $1.14/b above front-month swaps twice this week, once on Monday and then again on Wednesday.

Asian crude oil traders pointed to the US-Iran news as the immediate cause of the strengthening Dubai crude structure, which had been trading at 59 cents/b on April 30.

The deadline for the US government to take a decision on withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal was May 12, but President Trump announced late Tuesday that, as widely expected, the US would withdraw from the landmark Iran nuclear deal struck in 2015 by the US alongside Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK, and that “powerful sanctions will go into full effect.”

The move by the US could cut global oil supplies by 500,000 b/d-1 million b/d by the end of the year and disrupt other energy and metals markets.

International buyers of Iranian oil have until November 4 to wind down contracts before the US reimposes sanctions on the oil, energy, shipping and insurance sectors, according to a US Treasury Department fact sheet.

