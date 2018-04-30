US export market picks up as India backs off, Europe arbitrage reopens

As Indian buyers have backed off, US coals have begun to find a home in Europe at discounted prices, trade sources said.

“With less buying from India the coal needs to go somewhere, so FOB prices or delivery costs will need to come down to price into Europe,” a European trader said.

The source added the sulfur discount for US coal headed to Europe would likely widen as a result, although the preference of European utilities to burn a blend of high sulfur US coal with low sulfur Russian coal could limit the extent of the discount.

Sulfur discounts have widened from $10-$11/mt to $13-$14/mt this week as more coal has pushed into Europe from India.

A 100,000 mt USGC cargo loading in June with maximum 3% sulfur was heard offered at $57/mt FOB. Prices for 6,000 kcal/kg NAR coal last week were hovering in the $58-$59/mt FOB range.

River loading issues in the US Gulf, which could be resolved next month, also should bring more US coal into Europe, a second European trader said.

Terminals on the US Gulf Coast, which take coal by both barge and rail, has become a two-tiered market, a third European source said. The source said a $2 spread between barge and rail has opened, with rail shipments loading at $60/mt FOB vessel.

US EAST COAST TO EUROPE ARBITRAGE OPENS

East Coast shipments, which also have faced congestion issues, have increased into Europe as large trading houses have taken advantage of hedging opportunities.

Bullish power and oil markets have pushed up futures prices to the point that has reopened the arbitrage for US physical coals pricing into Europe, the third trader said.

“The [US] East Coast yesterday returned to form,” the third trader said. “The arb reopened.”

A large European trading house was heard to have sold low sulfur (1%) US Central Appalachia-origin coal at a $3 discount to index linked prices.

The cargoes were roughly a $4-$5/mt discount to higher sulfur Northern Appalachia coal.

“Somebody is using the CAPP cargoes to pummel the index down,” the trader said. “It is not relative to the quality.”

A CAPP cargo (basis 6,000 kcal/kg NAR) also was heard offered at $81/mt FOB East Coast.

Increased interest has also led to a number of deals go awry, said a US-based market source, who said a number of USGC cargoes destined for Morocco have been rejected due to quality issues, and that a large IB producer also had cargo to India that went unpaid.

“There are massive amounts of flaky inquiries for export coal,” said the US source. “I’ve never seen so many damn flakes in the last two years.”

In the first two months of 2018, more than 1.4 million mt of US coal has been exported to India, up 147% from the same period last year, while shipments to Morocco total 618,239 mt, up 643%.

Shipments to the Netherlands, home to prominent coal ports Amsterdam and Rotterdam, were down 52%.

Source: Platts