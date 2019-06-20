US gasoline demand reaches record high: EIA

US gasoline demand reached a record high last week, new US Energy Information Administration data showed Wednesday.

In the week ended June 14, implied US gasoline demand — which the EIA measures as product supplied — reached 9.928 million b/d, the highest that figure has ever been in data going as far back as 1991.

The prior record was set in the week ended August 24, 2018, when product supplied reached 9.899 million b/d.

Without a doubt, US gasoline demand has found support from weaker retail pump prices in June, which have helped encourage drivers to spend more time in their cars.

The EIA says the average US gasoline pump price fell 6.2 cent/gal from June 10 to June 17. With the national average price now at $2.67/gal, the EIA says pump prices are now 20.9 cents/gal below year-ago levels.

Source: Platts