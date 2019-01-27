US government shutdown hitting commodities markets both sides of Atlantic

As the longest US government shutdown in history enters a second month, its impact is being felt in commodities markets both sides of the Atlantic.

Critical data sets and reports published by government departments have not been issued since the shutdown, and Russian companies expecting relief from sanctions are still waiting for clearance. There is also likely to be a knock-on effect from a hit to GDP growth.

“Given how many people have been impacted, a simple rule of thumb is that the shutdown subtracts an annualized 0.1% from GDP growth every two weeks,” said Nobuo Tarui from S&P Global Platts Analytics.

“The multiplier in this rule will probably become bigger the longer the shutdown goes on, as effects of government service disruptions begin to pile up and consumer confidence starts to cool.”

Key facts about the impact of the US government shutdown on commodities:

AGRICULTURE

TRADE FLOWS

* The US Department of Agriculture has not published a range of data since the shutdown started, including key corn export data, leaving Black Sea grain traders in the dark about US and global market fundamentals.

* Ukrainian corn traders depend on weekly US export sales data and export sales notices to trade.

* The USDA’s Global Agriculture Information Network reports also provide key data on countries across the world.

* Russian wheat traders, who compete with US exports in third country markets, are finding it harder to identify US export destinations.

COAL

INFRASTRUCTURE

* Futures exchange ICE has postponed until further notice new futures contracts previously slated for a February 4 launch as it awaits regulatory clearance from the US:

API2 Rotterdam Coal Average Price Option (Futures Style Margin)

API2 Rotterdam Coal Options (Futures Style Margin)

API4 Richards Bay Coal Options (Futures Style Margin)

globalCOAL Newcastle Coal Average Price Option (Futures Style Margin)

globalCOAL Newcastle Coal Options (Futures Style Margin)

EMISSIONS

INFRASTRUCTURE

* ICE has postponed until further notice new futures contracts previously slated for February 4 launch as it awaits regulatory clearance from the US:

EUA Futures Options (Futures Style Margin)

ENERGY

INFRASTRUCTURE

* While energy-focused US agencies such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy and Army Corps of Engineers remain open and fully operational thanks to earlier funding, others with secondary roles have been fully or partly shuttered.

* These closures could hold longer-term implications for US energy infrastructure, some of which would be dedicated to export markets. The Departments of Interior, Transportation and Commerce are impacted, which could lead to delays in permits and certificates for energy infrastructure, depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

LNG

TRADE FLOWS

* US LNG export operations could be impacted, if US Coast Guard inspections of incoming tankers are delayed. So far, the three major US liquefaction terminals are not reporting any problems with their commercial activity. Among other tasks, Coast Guard personnel board tankers and inspect them before the vessels are allowed to dock and begin loading LNG.

* Coast Guard uniformed personnel are continuing to perform their duties during the shutdown and will provide essential services such as search and rescue, port and homeland safety and security, law enforcement, and environmental response, spokesman Barry Lane said.

* Lane said the Coast Guard may stop or curtail other specific mission activities.

* A spokesman for Cheniere Energy, which operates LNG export terminals in Louisiana and Texas, said there had not yet been any impact from the government shutdown on its vessel traffic. Dominion Energy, which operates an export terminal in Maryland, declined to comment.

INFRASTRUCTURE

* ICE has postponed until further notice new futures contracts previously slated for February 4 launch as it awaits regulatory clearance from the US:

JKM LNG (Platts) Average Price Option

JKM LNG (Platts) Balmo Future

METALS

TRADE FLOWS

* The expected lifting of US sanctions on Russian aluminum producer Rusal has been delayed, as some operations at the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) have been curtailed by the shutdown, according to law firm Thompson Hine LLP and other sources.

* The OFAC sent a notice on December 19 advising Congress of its intent to terminate the nine-month-old sanctions against Rusal and two other companies previously owned by sanctioned individual Oleg Deripaska, within 30 days.

* The sanctions also target ferromolybdenum and other metals and minerals produced by EN+, also owned by Deripaska.

* The OFAC still needs to publish an official announcement to lift the sanctions, despite recent discussion in Congress on the matter.

NATURAL GAS

INFRASTRUCTURE

* ICE has postponed until further notice the launch of the following futures contract:

UK Natural Gas Options (Futures Style Margin)

OIL

TRADE FLOWS

* There is no direct impact on oil production, but the shutdown has delayed the release of a plan for offshore oil and gas sales for 2019-2024, as well as public meetings to advance the process to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Platts has excluded ANWR from its long-term forecast, due to political and economic uncertainties, but it remains a wild card. A reassessment is possible depending on political and commercial developments.

* There has been no impact so far on oil product shipments to Europe from the US. Diesel and gasoil are the most common cargoes on this route.

* The shutdown has frozen any new policy initiatives. President Donald Trump directed the US EPA to consider expanding waivers for fuel blends containing gasoline to allow up to 15% ethanol. Though this remains on the table, there is no chance of a policy follow through during a period of shutdown, limiting analysts’ ability to forecast demand.

INFRASTRUCTURE

* ICE has postponed until further notice new futures contracts previously slated for February 4 launch as it awaits regulatory clearance from the US. The contracts include several in preparation for the global marine fuel 0.5% sulfur cap from 2020:

Daily CPC Blend CIF MED Cargoes (Platts) vs Dated Brent (Platts) Future

Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rotterdam Barges (Platts) Future

Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rotterdam Barges (Platts) vs 3.5% FOB Rotterdam Barges (Platts) Future

Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Singapore (Platts) Future

Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Singapore (Platts) Future vs 380 CST Singapore (Platts) Future

ULSD 10ppm FOB Med Cargoes (Platts) Mini Future

Gasoil 0.1% CIF NWE Cargoes (Platts) Mini Future

Permian West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Storage Future

SUGAR

TRADE FLOWS

* The commitment of traders (COT) report for the New York No.11 Raw Sugar contract — widely referenced in the sugar market — has not been published since December 21.

PRICES

* Since December 18, the last reporting day for the most recent COT, the March No. 11 contract fell to lows of 11.69 cents/lb on January 3, before climbing back 13.03 cents/lb on January 24. The price swing is likely to have brought significant change to speculator and commercial net positions.

Source: Platts