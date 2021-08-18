US Government tackles congestion

The US Government is unifying supply chain players to tackle port congestion.

Speaking about the Build Back Better Agenda, US President Biden said the government is tracking congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California.

He explained that “my administration is bringing together the port operators, shipping lines, the labour unions, trucking companies, railroads, and others to speed up the port’s operations”.

Price spikes will reduce

The Government wants to take action that alleviates global supply chain challenges that have resulted in higher prices, he said.

However, the upturn in the economy is expected to ease. “Right now, our experts believe — the major independent forecasters agree as well — that these bottlenecks and price spikes will reduce as our economy continues to heal,” said President Biden.

Congestion growing again

According to a Facebook post by the Marine Exchange of Southern California, the number of ships waiting to berth at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as of 14August is at a record level.

“Of the 123 total vessels today, 68 are at anchor or in a drift areas, which sets a new record. 55 are at berths discharging or loading cargo.” The total number of vessels is two vessels short of the new record of 125 total vessels in port set on 13 August, said the Marine Exchange.

It added: “Regarding container ships, 66 are inport, 1 short of the record. Of the 66, 37 are at anchor, 1 short of the record, and 29 are at a berth.”

123-125 total vessels in port is roughly double the “normal” number of vessels in port in 2018/9 pre-COVID, stated the Marine Exchange.

Source: Port Strategy (https://www.portstrategy.com/news101/world/americas/government-tackles-congestion)