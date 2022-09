US Gulf Coast crude imports rise to highest since Sept 2021 – EIA

U.S. Gulf Coast crude imports rose last week to the highest since September 2021, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

Gulf Coast crude imports rose to 1.7 million barrels per day, EIA data showed. U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, meanwhile, fell to 442.5 million barrels, lowest since November 1984.

Source: Reuters