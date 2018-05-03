US Gulf Coast VGO freight netback at multi-month low amid soft demand

The freight netback to send vacuum gasoil to the US Gulf Coast from the Baltics hit a multi-month low for both high sulfur and low sulfur VGO, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Maintenance at Valero Energy’s Texas City refinery has added further length to the VGO market, and consequently reduced US VGO barge values. “I was not expecting to see a VGO market this weak at the end of April/beginning of May,” a trader said.

Valero Energy will begin planned work on the alkylation unit and gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the 225,000 b/d Texas City refinery following a fire last week, a company executive said Thursday.

“The Valero Texas City news has sent shock waves through the market,” a second trader said. “VGO valuations are coming off as a result.”

Valero has become an aggressive seller of VGO, sources said, adding that the Texas City refinery sold a barge of LSVGO to PBF Energy’s Louisiana refinery.

In addition, a narrow WTI crude futures June-July timespread indicates a weak US market structure and an oversupplied market. “The WTI spreads tend to dip into a slight contango on the prompt months,” the first trader said. “Meaning the US is likely to have a lot more length in tank.”

With ample VGO available in Europe and a lack of demand in its usual demand center, the US Gulf Coast, sellers were left with no outlet for their cargoes. As a result, CIF Northwest Europe and Mediterranean VGO premiums will spiral downwards.

FOB Baltics HSVGO and LSVGO freight netbacks from the US Gulf Coast were last pegged at respective discounts of $1.81/b and 1.56/b to July ICE Brent futures, Platts data showed.

The US Gulf Coast freight netback is a key benchmark given Europe is the largest VGO-exporting region in the world, while the US Gulf Coast is the largest consumer.

The first trader said: “I am counting up to five unsold cargoes in the Med.”

In periods of low local demand in Europe, up to 75% of all supply gets sent to the US Gulf Coast, making Russian oil loading in either the Baltics or the Black Sea very price-sensitive to the market in the US Gulf Coast.

“The market is horribly bearish,” a third trader said. “It will recover when Valero stops selling, and I don’t see that happening until June.”

Source: Platts