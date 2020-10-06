US Gulf oil and gas operators begin evacuations ahead of storm

US Gulf offshore oil and gas producers began evacuating personnel Oct. 5 ahead of Tropical Storm Delta, which is expected to enter the area as a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana later this week.

BP said it has begun “securing its offshore facilities and evacuating non-essential personnel” from its four offshore platforms.

BP’s platforms include Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika.

“Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday,” according to the most recent advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center Oct. 5.

The offshore Gulf of Mexico is home to roughly 1.9 million b/d of crude production capacity, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Current NHC forecasts have Delta making landfall on the Louisiana coast early Oct. 10. Louisiana is home to roughly 3.37 million b/d of refining capacity. However, two Lake Charles plants remain down because of power issues following Hurricane Laura in late August.

“All of Louisiana needs to prepare for Tropical Storm Delta” wrote the state’s governor John Bel Edwards in a tweet on Oct. 5.

Delta is the 25th named storm to form in the Atlantic this year. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and a hurricane warning is effect for western Cuba as storm conditions are expected to reach the region by late Oct. 5.

Source: Platts