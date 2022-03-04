US has not requested Suez closure to Russian ships: Egypt

The head of the Suez Canal Authority has denied social media reports that the US has asked Egypt to close the canal to Russian ships as part of international sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Maritime navigation laws “are not subject to political fluctuations or wars,” said Osama Rabie, adding that Suez is a “neutral global channel.”

Under the Constantinople Convention of 1888, it is not possible to prevent the passage of any ship through the Suez Canal due to political circumstances between countries, he said.

Source: Arab News