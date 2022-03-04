Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / US has not requested Suez closure to Russian ships: Egypt

US has not requested Suez closure to Russian ships: Egypt

in Port News 04/03/2022

The head of the Suez Canal Authority has denied social media reports that the US has asked Egypt to close the canal to Russian ships as part of international sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Maritime navigation laws “are not subject to political fluctuations or wars,” said Osama Rabie, adding that Suez is a “neutral global channel.”

Under the Constantinople Convention of 1888, it is not possible to prevent the passage of any ship through the Suez Canal due to political circumstances between countries, he said.
Source: Arab News

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software