US has sold soybean, pork on a considerable scale to China, ministry confirms

Amid the ongoing trade dispute with the US, China’s ministry of commerce confirmed Thursday that the US has sold considerable amounts of soybean and pork to China.

The statement comes as China prepares for the next round of trade talks with the US.

At present, the two sides are maintaining close communications and preparing for progress in high-level consultations, said Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng.

The commerce ministry said Chinese companies are currently conducting inquiries on procurement of US agricultural products in accordance with World Trade Organization rules.

US private exporters report export sales of 581,000 mt soybeans to China for the 2019-20 marketing year, the US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. Moreover, USDA Thursday reports export sales of 257,000 mt of soybeans to China for 2019-20.

Chinese soybean buyers who have obtained a tariff exemption began another round of buying late Monday, purchasing about 18 cargoes, or about 1 million mt, of soybeans from the US Pacific Northwest, S&P Global Platts reported earlier.

The Chinese government Monday released additional import exemption permits to soybean crushers after trade talks last week in the US, and a quota of 27 cargoes was awarded to state-owned and private crushers, Platts reported.

China’s hog industry currently is reeling from the impact of African Swine Fever, which has led to the culling, or death, of more than 30% of China’s pig population, which has prompted China to increase pork meat imports from other countries.

Source: Platts