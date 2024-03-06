US Henry Hub natgas prices fall to 29-year low in February

U.S. spot natural gas prices at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell to a 29-year low in February, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Gas prices averaged $1.72 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in February, their lowest since averaging $1.46 during the month in 1995. That compares with $2.38 in February 2023 and a five-year (2018-2022) average for the month of $3.41.

In calendar 2023, gas fell to an average of $2.54 per mmBtu, its lowest since 2020 when prices collapsed to a 25-year low of $2.03 as pandemic lockdowns destroyed demand for the fuel.

That compares with $6.42 in calendar 2022 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of $2.93.

For a list of daily U.S. spot gas cash prices, including Henry Hub, see 0#SNL-NG.

Prices are in U.S. dollars per mmBtu and are derived from LSEG data. The average for the year is from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA):

