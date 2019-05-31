US Importer saves $900 a day with BISON C-Lifts

BISON, the global specialist in container lift systems, has announced another successful installation of its best-selling C-Lift A Series in Pittsburg, California.

“We’re excited to be helping American industry save money, achieve efficiencies, and improve site safety”, says BISON CEO, Greg Fahey.

Located in Pittsburg, California, Masterank imports wax in 20 foot ISO tank containers for distribution across the United States. As it takes days to discharge the wax, Masterank was paying up to $900 a day in chassis detention fees.

“They were simply wasting thousands of dollars a month”, says Fahey. “Just because they were not aware of our container lifting solutions.”

Another challenge is that the ISO tanks are placed very close to each other in a confined area. There is not enough space for a forklift, crane or other equipment to handle the containers.

“Now, when an ISO tanker arrives on a truck, Masterank simply uses the C-Lift A Series to remove it from the chassis and place it on the ground. The truck and the chassis leave the site immediately,” says Fahey. “This means there are no detention fees to pay.”

“Not only can the BISON C-Lift handle containers in spaces other equipment cannot,” says Fahey, “In many cases it is safer, faster, and more cost effective.”

Source: BISON