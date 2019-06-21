US-Iran rhetoric keeps sour crude structure afloat

The Middle East sour crude complex was steady to a touch firmer in mid-morning trading hours in Asia on Friday, as continuing statements from the US attributing recent attacks in the Persian Gulf to Iran kept a floor under prices.

The backwardation in August/September Dubai swap was notionally assessed at 55 cents/b at 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT) Friday, compared to 52 cents/b at the close of trading in Asia on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Brent/Dubai EFS was largely steady at $3.01/b at 11 am Friday morning, compared with $3/b assessed Thursday.

The global crude oil complex settled sharply higher Thursday, following US confirmation that Iran had shot down a US drone flying over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran made a very big mistake,” Trump said after a meeting with his top national security advisers. “We didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. It would have made a big, big difference.”

When asked by reporters on a US response, Trump said: “Let’s see what happens,” cautioning that he was not being pushed to war by advisers.

Iranian officials said the drone had crossed into its airspace, while the US maintained it was in international airspace.

The August Dubai cash to swap spread stood at a backwardation of $2.23/b Friday morning, largely steady from $2.24/b assessed Thursday. The $2/b-plus backwardation in the spread implies strong demand for Dubai-linked crude grades.

The majority of oil produced in the Middle East is high sulfur in nature, and barrels are frequently traded on a floating basis linked to Dubai as the underlying basis.

Meanwhile, the Platts crude Market on Close assessment process in Asia saw its first cargo of Murban crude declared via a convergence of Dubai partials on Thursday.

Last year, the Platts crude MOC in Asia saw the first Murban cargo declared on any convergence ever, when Total declared the grade to Shell after selling 20 partials of Oman crude to the latter in the MOC. This was in August 2018.

Murban is produced in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and is a high sulfur crude grade with 39 API with a balanced yield of naphtha, middle distillates and residues.

Lighter, low sulfur crude grades — typically valued at premiums to heavier and higher sulfur variants — have come under immense price pressure in recent months as global supply fundamentals have diverged along quality lines.

Platts assessed August cash Dubai at $62.59/b, and August Murban at $63.08/b on Thursday.

Source: Platts