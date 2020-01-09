Recent News

  

US issues alert to commercial shipping

09/01/2020

As the security situation in the Middle East remains volatile, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) of the United States Department of Transportation ​has issued MSCI alert 2020-001B.

The alert warns the commercial shipping of the threat from Iran and its Proxies in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean.

The alert further recommends the commercial vessels in the area to review the US Maritime Advisory 2019-012 when operating in the area.
Source: The Standard Club

