US Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Less Than Expected Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week after three straight weeks of decline, though a more stable measure of claims hit the lowest level in nearly five decades.

Initial jobless claims, an indication of layoffs across the U.S., increased by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 215,000 new applications for unemployment benefits last week.

Jobless claims can be jumpy from week to week. The four-week moving average of claims, which smoothes out weekly volatility, fell by 1,500 to 212,250, the lowest level since December of 1969, the Labor Department said.

Applications for jobless benefits have remained low by historical standards for years, reflecting the lowest unemployment rate in nearly two decades. Economists say a strong labor market is driving robust gains in consumer spending and broader economic growth.

Thursday’s report also showed the number of continuing unemployment benefit claims–those drawn by workers for more than a week–fell by 20,000 to 1,708,000 in the week ended Aug. 18. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Source: Dow Jones