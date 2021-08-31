US LNG cargo shipments to Japan may be delayed from hurricane: METI

US LNG cargo shipments from the Cameron and Freeport projects to Japan may see “some delays” from the landing of the Category 4 Hurricane Ida, an official from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told S&P Global Platts Aug. 30 as the country is still in the midst of the summer power demand season.

The possible delays in the US LNG cargo shipments to Japan would not have a “critical impact,” the official said, adding that the ministry is closely monitoring developments in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The possible US LNG cargo shipment delays came to light as roughly 95% of the US Gulf’s oil and gas production was shut in advance of the major storm.

The US was the fifth largest LNG supplier to Japan in July, when it imported 610,855 mt, accounting for roughly 10% of Japan’s total LNG imports of 6.19 million mt in the month, according to the Ministry of Finance data released Aug. 30.

A majority of market participants reported limited impact on USGC production as of Aug. 30, although some observed that initial feedgas nominations had fallen earlier in the day and said they would have to monitor for a couple of days more to see the full extent of Ida’s effect on the production facilities.

“Heard yesterday that the impact was not significant, feedgas flows to Cameron is at 81%, Sabine Pass at 86%,” a Chinese buyer said.

“We are still monitoring hurricane Ida, but the production facilities had already received warning prior to the landfall so measures should have been locked in,” a major Chinese importer said.

