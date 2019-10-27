US LNG feedgas climbs above 200 million cu m/d for first time

The amount of natural gas taken out of the grid in the US for LNG export has recently broken above the 200 million cu m/d mark on the back of low US Henry Hub pricing and rising production levels in the country, an analysis by S&P Global Platts showed.

Data from S&P Global Platts Analytics showed that LNG feed gas levels in the US moved above the 200 million cu m/d mark for the first time late last week, boosting LNG availability from the country at the beginning of the Winter 2019/20 delivery period as a consequence.

The bulk of the feed gas was taken by Sabine Pass on the US Gulf Coast, with the facility still accounting for more than half of feed gas in the country despite a further five LNG export facilities now up and running.

The US Henry Hub front-month contract was assessed at $2.282/MMBtu Wednesday, a healthy discount to the NBP equivalent at 40.10 pence/therm ($5.168/MMBtu), encouraging feed gas flows to increase due to the large arbitrage between the two regions.

US production has continued to increase, having climbed above the 2.6 Bcm/d mark recently after having averaged 2.28 Bcm/d in 2018 and 2.06 Bcm/d in 2017, the data showed, keeping Henry Hub pricing limited on the upside as a result.

Moreover, due to the recent high production levels, storage stocks in the US climbed back above the five-year average earlier this month after having been drained in the first quarter of this year due to cold temperatures in the northeast of the country.

Indeed, US gas stocks began Week 42 at 99.65 Bcm — above the five-year average of 99.25 Bcm and reservoir levels of 86 Bcm at the same time last year — and are forecast to hit as high as 106 Bcm by the end of Week 44.

With production due to rise further as domestic demand for the fuel increases and a flat Henry Hub curve due to the strong inventories, feed gas levels in the US can be expected to continue at the recent high levels, boosting the possibility of US LNG arrivals into Europe this winter as a result.

Source: Platts