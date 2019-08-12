US LPG flows to Europe scheduled at 396,000 mt so far in August: cFlow

About 396,000 mt of LPG from the US has been scheduled to arrive into Europe in August, with 242,000 mt bound for Northwest Europe and 154,000 mt for the Mediterranean, data from cFlow, Platts trade flow software, showed.

In July, an estimated 1,008,000 mt of LPG was sent trans-Atlantic from the US, including 472,000 mt to Northwest Europe and 536,000 mt to the Mediterranean and North Africa. Of these flows, 615,000 mt came from the US Gulf Coast, while 393,000 mt came from Marcus Hook on the US Atlantic Coast.

LPG exports in July were up significantly, 41% month on month. In June, an estimated 715,000 mt of LPG was sent trans-Atlantic from the US.

LPG demand typically falls during the summer months in Europe. However, exports from the US to Northwest Europe have increased off the back of record low US LPG prices, market sources have said.

However, August volumes appear to be slowing in relation to July.

Although it is still early in the month, if no more cargoes are booked for August delivery, it would result in a 61% decrease in flows.

Platts FOB USGC propane cargoes were assessed at $252.1/mt Thursday, a low since July 2016.

Similarly, Platts non-LST butane was assessed at $221.4/mt Thursday, a low since January 2016.

Source: Platts