US LPG shipments to China unlikely to resume in near term despite trade deal: traders China is unlikely to receive any US propane in the near term despite the recent progress made in the US-China trade talks, trade sources told S&P Global Platts this week.

Industry participants do not expect China’s current 26% tariff on US propane and 31% tariff on US butane imports to be repealed any time soon, despite the broad market optimism surrounding the progress made in the two countries reaching agreement to sign a phase one trade deal, traders said.

China halted imports of US LPG in August 2018 after the government imposed retaliatory tariffs on US imports, including propane and butane, following the US’ implementation of 25% tariffs on an additional $16 billion worth of Chinese imports from August 23 that year. China’s tariff on US butane was raised by 5% to 31% in December last year.

Prior to the imposition of tariffs, China imported almost 3.6 million mt of US LPG in 2017, making the US its second-largest supplier.

Despite the absence of Chinese buying over the past year, US propane spot cargo premiums hit a four-year high Monday, rising 3 cents/gallon from last Friday to 20 cents/gal, amid firm demand from other parts of Asia and Europe. This is the highest since November 25, 2015, when cargoes were assessed at 25 cents/gal over Mont Belvieu propane. To date in 2019, the spot propane cargo premium has averaged 7.73 cents/gal over its cavern counterpart, above the five-year average of 6.02 cents/gal.

Market sources attributed this to wide open arbitrages and falling freight rates, with the route from Houston to Japan at a near three-month low of $115/mt and from Houston to Europe at $68/mt. To date in December, Houston-Japan VLGC rates have averaged $121.70/mt, compared with $129/mt in H1 November, while Houston-Europe rates have fallen $6.43/mt to $69.27/mt over the same period.

US propane prices have also weakened relative to crude. December non-LST propane, reflecting prices at the Enterprise NGL storage and fractionation facility in Mont Belvieu, Texas, were assessed at 51.25 cents/gal, or 35% of front-month crude futures, at Tuesday’s close. The ratio was 40% of crude’s value earlier in December and averaged 39.4% of the WTI settlement over November.

Despite the wide open arbitrage for US propane to move to Northeast Asia, Asian traders Tuesday did not see this as an opportunity to move spot cargoes to China.

One Chinese LPG importer noted that the existing tariffs on US LPG imports was likely to remain in place for the time being. “We don’t expect there would be any LPG exports from US to China for the foreseeable future,” he said.

A Singapore-based LPG trader agreed, saying: “Despite the open arbitrage, I don’t think traders are lifting US propane to supply to China.”

US-ASIA EXPORTS REMAIN STRONG

Propane exports from the US Gulf Coast hit a record high in the week ended December 6 at 1.5 million b/d, up 699,000 b/d week on week and 870,000 b/d above year-ago levels, latest US Energy Information Administration data showed. S&P Global Platts Analytics data compiled from cFlow, Platts trade flow software, showed 27 LPG carriers were loaded from US ports last week, including 16 VLGCs.

Even more US origin cargoes could find their way to Asia in January, specifically Southeast Asia, as traders take advantage of the open arbitrage, market sources said.

A physical bid was seen from Vitol Monday for a 23,000 mt propane lot for January 22-31 delivery CFR Mailiao in Taiwan at January FEI plus $40/mt, which equates to $543/mt. This is $165.80/mt higher than Platts Waterborne FOB USGC propane assessment of $377.20/mt on Monday.

Indonesia’s Pertamina and Vietnam’s PetroVietnam Gas are also each seeking two evenly split LPG cargoes for early 2020 delivery via tenders. India’s spot demand has also been healthy recently — while India normally takes cargoes from the Middle East, supply has been tight in the fourth quarter in the wake of the Saudi drone attack in mid-September.

CHINESE PDH DEMAND TEPID

In China, LPG demand from propane dehydrogenation plants is expected to be lackluster in the first quarter of Q1 2020 as margins shrink and downstream polypropylene prices fall ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday in January, sources said this week.

“In the past week, PDH margins have plunged to about Yuan 400/mt due to falling [downstream] polypropylene prices,” an analyst from Ningbo Chisage Resource said Tuesday. “Otherwise, PDH plants had a good run this year, with average margins between Yuan 900-1,000/mt,” he added.

“Domestic PP inventory will peak after Chinese New Year [ends on] February 7, with pressure from high inventory alleviating only after the second half of 2020. Likely, PDH margins will be subdued until then,” he said.

China’s PP demand growth for 2020 is expected to be solid 6-8% year on year, according to a survey of industry sources.

Trade sources said that with China continuing to take Middle Eastern cargoes to fill renewed demand from PDH plants following maintenance, most cargoes from the US would go to Indonesia and other Southeast Asian buyers, while winter demand from North Asia, where end-year inventory has been relatively low, would also be met by US cargoes.

Asian LPG prices recovered Tuesday, brushing off the 11 cent/mt dip in February ICE Brent crude futures from the previous Asian close, as regional buyers showed renewed appetite. S&P Global Platts assessed H2 January CFR Japan physical propane up $7/mt day on day at $540/mt Tuesday, a near eight-month high.

Source: Platts