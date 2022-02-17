US maritime tech firm Attender acquires Singapore IT firm Spoolify

Rhode Island USA headquartered maritime tech firm Attender Inc is announcing the purchase of Singapore based digital business Spoolify.

Attender Inc is set to formerly launch this year as a spin out from Moran Shipping Agencies also based in Rhode Island, Providence. Led by Moran Executive Vice President Jason Kelly and Attender CEO David Dolan, Attender aims to disrupt the maritime market by providing an online artificial intelligence (AI) led platform for shipping lines and offshore energy firms to search vetted maritime service companies. David said Spoolify is being acquired to ‘jump start’ the software capability of Attender’s platform.

“This is a really exciting moment for the Attender, Moran and Spoolify teams,” he said. “We have been working on developing the Attender digital platform for more than 18 months and Spoolify is the missing piece of the jigsaw. Acquiring Spoolify and gaining access to its talented team led by Deepanker Mahajan ensures Attender has the innovative IT skills, particularly around AI, that it needs to make us a global operator and disruptor.”

David said Attender is being developed to improve supply chain efficiency for shipboard operations.

“Often shipping companies, managers and offshore project operators will struggle to find reliable maritime services companies at speed,” he said. “Failure to get the right company can cause massively time consuming, disruptive and costly delays. Attender solves this by offering a machine learning algorithm which acts as a matching making tool enabling clients to search for vetted suppliers anywhere in the world. The suppliers found on the Attender platform are suited to their budget, geography, deadlines and needs. Drawing on Moran’s deep experience and global network Attender can provide access to a complete range of trusted marine service companies. This includes hydraulics, electrics, fire safety equipment, HVAC, insulation, or bunkering services.”

Mr Dolan said Attender deploys the latest technology to find the best companies and can advise on the most convenient location for the service job.

“The human element supporting the tech is key,” he said. “Attender offers support from our team of maritime professionals drawing on the knowledge and global network of Moran which processes thousands of vendor transactions each year. Attender is about combining digital efficiency with the human touch so the client can talk to a skilled person over the platform. Our team includes includes ship agents, mariners, former port state control officials, naval engineers, former coast guard officials and inspectors. So we draw on wide expertise to support the platform.”

Spoolify CEO Deepanker Mahajan said:

“We are delighted to join forces with Attender,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity to grow with a market leader which can invest in our digital expertise. Attender can change the maritime industry for the better and be a serious disruptor. Together we can solve big problems worldwide for operators constantly struggling and worrying about finding the right marine service companies.”

Jim Black CEO of Moran Shipping Agencies said:

“Combining Attender’s industry leading AI with Moran’s award-winning legacy port services is the best of both worlds. The Attender platform uses the latest technology to enhance supply chain scoping, to vendor selection, to providing a smart digital workspace. Then the platform is anchored by leveraging Moran Shipping as a ‘human in the loop’ solution to ensure local expert maritime curation. This first of its kind maritime hybrid intelligence platform is greater than the sum of its parts and should provide significant benefits to the port service supply-chain.”

Source: Attender Inc.