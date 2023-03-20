US natgas firms, but lower heating demand checks gains

U.S. natural gas futures firmed on Thursday, tracking gains in broader financial markets, but gains were limited as data showed utilities drew less fuel from storage for heating after forecasts for less cold weather. Front-month gas futures for April delivery rose 7.5 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $2.514 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 10. That was lower than 62-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf.

That decrease cut stockpiles to 1.972 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 36% above the five-year average. “I don’t see demand rising. If anything, we’re probably moving towards the spring season here. There’s a little bit of cold in the forecast, but this kind of feels like the last leg of any kind of winter demand,” said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis. Data provider Refinitiv estimated 281 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 300 HDDs estimated on Wednesday. HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 120.5 bcfd this week to 117.8 bcfd next week. “The only major thing that we’re watching out for now is any negative or potentially positive response from the financial situation with banks,” DiDona said. Natgas futures settled over 5% lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a broader risk-off sentiment as the Credit Suisse crisis deepened the banking sector turmoil. Prices stabilized on Thursday as Swiss regulators offered assistance to Credit Suisse, providing some respite to financial markets.

Meanwhile, Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG’s three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG. Gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Barbara Lewis)