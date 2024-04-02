US natgas prices fall 2% on drop in LNG feedgas demand

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Tuesday on forecasts for lower demand this week than previously expected on reduced amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing repairs at Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas and reductions at other plants.

That price decline came despite a drop in output in recent weeks after gas prices fell to 3-1/2-year lows in both February and March due to ample amounts of fuel in storage and months of mostly mild weather.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.1 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.806 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since March 6.

A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks cut the front-month’s 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV to 54.1%, its lowest since March 2022.

The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. At-the-money 30-day implied volatility, a determinant of an option’s premium, averaged 61.9% so far in 2024, down from 70.3% in 2023 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 60.1%.

Gas prices have been depressed for months – falling to an intraday low of $1.481 per mmBtu on March 26, their lowest since June 2020 – after a mild winter with record output allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels.

In the spot market, meanwhile, mild weather and ample hydro and other renewable power supplies in the U.S. West cut electricity prices in California and Arizona to record lows below zero in recent days.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 97.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 100.8 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.6 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 4.1 bcfd to a preliminary 10-week low of 96.3 bcfd. Analysts, however, noted preliminary data is usually revised, especially early in the month preliminary data.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 16, except for some cold days from April 3-7.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 102.6 bcfd this week to 101.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG’s outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.9 bcfd so far in April, down from 13.1 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas fell to a 10-week low of 11.3 bcfd due in part to reductions at Cheniere Energy’s LNG.N Corpus Christi in Texas and Sabine Pass in Louisiana in addition to ongoing work at Freeport LNG.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas return to service.

Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain shut until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each Freeport train can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)