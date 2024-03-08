US natgas prices slip on milder weather, storage surplus

U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 1% on Friday en route to a weekly decline, as warmer-than-normal weather slowed heating demand for the fuel while inventories stayed high.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were 2.4 cents, or 1.3%, lower at $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:42 a.m. ET having touched a more than one-week low.

Prices were down more than 2% for the week.

“The market’s outlook is bearish in the near-term, with mild weather that has been in the background for a few months and withdrawals dropping below the seasonal levels,” said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

“The market’s focus will be on storage injections and summer. If we get a warm spring, then it will be friendly for the market, which could drive prices above the $2 mark.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended March 1.

That was in line with the 40-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 72 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 93 bcf for this time of year.

Focus appears to have shifted away from the production cuts with attention reverting back to a huge storage surplus, energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Friday’s price declines came despite a drop in output over the past month after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Traders noted the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.

On Monday, EQT EQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.

Earlier this week, BofA Research lowered its 2024 U.S. Henry Hub forecast to $2.40 and highlighted that production is responding to weak prices, and prices must stay low in first half of this year to keep supply depressed and curb inventory builds.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)