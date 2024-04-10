US natgas prices up 2% to 1-month high on rising flows to Freeport LNG, lower output

U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a one-month high on Tuesday on a preliminary increase in flows to the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas and a drop in output as pipeline maintenance traps gas in the state and producers reduce drilling after prices fell to 3-1/2-year lows in February and March.

That price increase occurred despite forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, a preliminary drop in gas flows to Venture Global LNG’s export plant in Louisiana, negative spot power and gas prices in parts of Texas, California and Arizona over the past few weeks, and ample amounts of gas in storage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4 cents, or 2.2%, to $1.884 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 6.

Analysts projected gas stockpiles were about 37% above normal levels for this time of year.

In the spot market, next-day gas prices at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the Permian Basin in West Texas fell to negative $1.20 per mmBtu, their lowest level since April 2020, according to prices from SNL Energy on the LSEG terminal.

Over the past several weeks, daily power and gas prices in Texas, California and Arizona have traded below zero due to low demand, ample renewable sources of power and pipeline maintenance that has trapped gas in Texas.

In Canada, meanwhile, spot gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta fell to $1.07 per mmBtu, their lowest level since October 2022.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has fallen to an average of 99.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 100.8 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 105.6 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.7 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary 11-week low of 96.4 bcfd on Tuesday. Energy traders have said preliminary data was often revised higher later in the day.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 24.

With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 100.9 bcfd this week to 96.1 bcfd next week. That forecast was lower than LSEG’s outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants have slid to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in April, down from 13.1 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG’s plant in Texas return to service.

The amount of gas flowing to Freeport was on track to rise to 1.3 bcfd on Tuesday, up from 0.9 bcfd on Monday and an average of 0.8 bcfd over the prior seven days. Flows to Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass, however, declined to 0.9 bcfd on Tuesday, from 1.4 bcfd on Monday and an average of 1.5 bcfd over the prior seven days.

Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain shut until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each Freeport train can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)