US natural gas storage forecast to rise 75 Bcf on week to 2.932 Tcf: survey

The amount of natural gas in US storage facilities likely increased at a pace well above average last week, with an even larger build expected for the week in progress as Hurricane Dorian dampens demand in the Southeast.

The US Energy Information Administration is expected to report a 75 Bcf injection for the week that ended August 30, according to the consensus expectations of a survey of analysts by S&P Global Platts.

Responses to the survey ranged from a build of 69 Bcf to one of 83 Bcf.

The EIA plans to release its weekly storage report on Thursday at 10:30 am EDT.

A 75 Bcf injection would be larger than the 64 Bcf added in the corresponding week last year, as well as the five-year average build of 66 Bcf.

If the EIA data matches expectations, stocks would increase to 2.932 Tcf. The deficit versus the five-year average would decrease to 91 Bcf and the surplus to last year would grow to 374 Bcf.

So far this injection season, stocks have increased by 1.458 Tcf. Over the past five years, volumes rose 1.322 Tcf on average through this point in the injection season, according to EIA data.

The build looks set to be larger than in the week prior, when the EIA reported a 60-Bcf injection, as US demand dropped in the week that ended August 30.

Temperatures and gas demand from the power generation sector fell in the run-up to Labor Day weekend, supporting expectations of a build above the five-year average, despite the record-breaking utilization of LNG export capacity, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

An early forecast by Platts Analytics’ supply and demand model shows inventories increasing 78 Bcf in the week in progress as Hurricane Dorian has started to dampen demand in the Southeast.

Although Dorian’s intensity has backed off and it is now a strong Category 2 hurricane, strong winds, battering waves and potential coastal flooding will likely continue to suppress power burn demand in affected areas through Thursday.

Southeast power burn has fallen off as the storm rattles the southeastern Atlantic coast, lowering demand from 11.6 Bcf on Monday to 10.9 Bcf for Tuesday’s preliminary estimates, according to Platts Analytics. Since Sunday, Platts’ interstate nominations to power plants in Florida have fallen about 500 MMcf to 3.7 Bcf on Tuesday. Due to the uncertainty of the hurricane’s track, further downside risk to burn levels along the southeastern US coast persist depending on how close the storm gets to the coast.

Storage deliveries to facilities in the southeastern US increased from 551 MMcf on Saturday to 1.69 Bcf on Monday, according to Platts Analytics.

Despite lower demand and the larger build looming, the NYMEX October gas futures contract was trading 7 cents higher at $2.355/MMBtu in late afternoon action Tuesday. The winter strip was up by an average of 5.8 cents to $2.54/MMBtu.

Source: Platts