US October LNG exports climb 4% from September

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas in October rose to the third highest level this year as cooler weather, one extra day of shipments and no major outages boosted output, data from financial firm LSEG showed.

Output hit nearly 7.56 million metric tons (MT) in October, up 4% from September’s 7.26 MT. September’s exports were hurt by the closure of Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove Point for autumn maintenance.

The U.S. shale gas revolution has made the country the world’s largest exporter of LNG, generating tens of billions of dollars in annual trade. Plants originally designed to import LNG have been converted to major export facilities and more are planned.

Cheniere Energy LNG.N, the largest U.S. exporter of the superchilled gas, this week said production in the fourth and first quarters are typically its largest as cooler weather allows plants to run more efficiently.

Feedgas flowing to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October, up from 12.7 bcfd in September, the LSEG data showed.

Europe was again the favored destination for U.S. LNG with 3.65 MT, or just under 48% of total exports, as prices rose in Europe. In September, 3.2 MT, or about 42% of U.S. exports, shipped to the continent.

Gas prices at the European benchmark Title Transfer Facility rose to an average of $12.89 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in October, up from $11.75 in September, LSEG data showed.

LNG exports to Asia slid to 2.67 MT, or 35% of total exports, compared to 2.96 MT in September, according to LSEG data. The drop came as the Japan Korea Marker JKMc1 benchmark eased to an average of $13.34 per mmBtu in October, down from $13.41 in September.

The U.S. last month exported 900,000 tons, or almost 12%, to Latin America with the major buyers being Colombia, Brazil, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. This was down 15% from 1.07 MT in September, according to LSEG data.

Egypt continued to be active in the market, buying four U.S. cargoes or 300,000 tons of LNG. There was also one cargo that was out for orders, LSEG data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston, Editing by Chris Reese)