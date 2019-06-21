US oil, gas rig count drops 13 to 1,040 on week: S&P Global Platts Analytics

The US oil and gas rig count dropped 13 to 1,040 week on week, S&P Global Platts Analytics said Thursday, continuing a seesaw behavior that has characterized domestic unconventional activity since oil prices plummeted late last year.

Oil-directed activity was the was the hardest hit, down 10 rigs to 832, while gas rigs slid by two to 204. Also, a one-rig decline was seen for rigs not classified as oil or gas, Platts Analytics data showed.

In the US’ largest plays, the Permian Basin of West Texas/New Mexico posted the week’s biggest loss — down 14 rigs to 434. All other basins either remained steady or were up or down a rig or two each versus last week.

“The rig count continues to grind lower as the horizontal rig count is back to March 2018 levels,” investment bank Evercore ISI said in its annual Mid-Year Spending Outlook last week. “While the declines are shallower than earlier in the year, we are already in June and the rig count has not been able to find a bottom yet.”

Evercore, following up in a Wednesday report, said the impact of E&P capital discipline on US land has been “shorter cycles with lower peak activity levels.”

“In general, it has been a challenging year for North America, which we best characterize as grinding along,” the bank said.

The rig count hit a recent peak in mid-November of 1,233, according to Platts Analytics data, but has since slid. Since February has stayed below 1,100. In recent weeks it has swung between modest gains and losses each week, generally trending south.

This month the rig count has reversed course every week, falling 12 the first week, up four the next week, and now down 13.

PERMIAN ACTIVITY SEEN RISING

“We’re forecasting the rig count to increase in the Permian, but the remainder of the top oil plays are set to remain flat to declining the rest of the year,” Platts Analytics analyst Taylor Cavey said.

“With new oil and gas takeaway capacity (pipelines that will shortly come online) in the Permian, we expect rig activity to pick up,” Cavey said.

In other named basins, rig counts in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, Haynesville Shale in East Texas/Northwest Louisiana, the Wet Marcellus largely in Pennsylvania, and Utica Shale mostly in Ohio stayed the same this week versus last week.

Rigs in the Eagle Ford totaled 85; in the Haynesville, 58; in the Wet Marcellus, 22; and in the Utica, 19.

In addition, the Williston Basin in North Dakota/Montana rose two rigs to 62, while the Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado and SCOOP-STACK play in Oklahoma each rose one rig to total 32 and 81, respectively.

But the Dry Marcellus, also largely in Pennsylvania, fell by one rig, leaving 29. And the “Other Basins” category, containing rigs outside the other eight named areas, fell by two rigs to 218.

PERMITS MARGINALLY HIGHER THIS WEEK

Permits were marginally higher this week at 1,291, up four. The largest gains were in Denver-Julesburg, up 65 to 243 and the Permian, up 55 to 240.

But there were also a few permitting decreases, the largest of which was in “Other Basins” – down 111 to 676. Elsewhere, Eagle Ford permits were down 18 to 33 and the SCOOP-STACK had 14 fewer permits okayed this week, for a total 13.

Oil prices saw slight gains this week. WTI averaged $52.88/b, up three cents, although the spread widened a bit against the WTI Midland price which averaged $52.24/b, down 13 cents, Platts Analytics data showed. .

The Bakken Composite price averaged $52.14, up 85 cents.

In contrast, WTI NYMEX prices briefly hit the mid-$70s/b in early October 2018, their highest level since 2014.

For gas, Henry Hub prices this week averaged $2.35/MMbtu, down a penny on the week, while the average at Dominion South was $2.01/MMbtu, no change from last week.

