US pelagic trawler to get TMC compressors

Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, L.L.C. in Louisiana, USA, has awarded TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) a contract to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to a 100 metre long pelagic trawler the yard is building for Seattle based Arctic Storm Management Group, LLC.

TMC’s scope of work is to develop and supply a complete marine compressed air system consisting of energy efficient service and instrument air compressors as well as air dryers. TMC’s contract value is undisclosed.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2021, and it will be 100 meters long, with a beam of 21 meters. The new trawler is a Rolls-Royce NVC 336 WP design arranged for pelagic trawl operation in the North Pacific waters catching wild Alaska Pollock and cod fish. The vessel will be equipped with a processing plant for fillet, surimi, fishmeal and fish oil. It will also be able to accommodate a crew of more than 150 people.

According to Arctic Storm Management Group, this will be the largest and most advanced fishing vessel ever to be built in the US.

“When shipowners build such an advanced vessel, they never compromise on quality. That is why we are immensely proud to be chosen as supplier for this particular vessel. I believe the low operating costs and environmental profile of our systems helped land this contract,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Rolls-Royce will supply the fishing vessel’s propulsion system based around a Bergen B33:45 main engine in combination with Bergen generator sets. This arrangement is designed to optimise and meet the requirements for low fuel consumption, reduced emissions and low noise and vibration levels.

“The profile of the vessel’s engine mirrors our compressed air system, which is renowned for low energy usage and low level of emissions to air. In addition, the vessel crew can easily and quickly conduct maintenance of our equipment themselves, thereby keeping operating costs to a minimum,” adds Tanum.

TMC Compressors of the Seas is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo.

Source: TMC Compressors