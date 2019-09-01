Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / US penalizes shipping firms said to help North Korea circumvent UN sanctions

US penalizes shipping firms said to help North Korea circumvent UN sanctions

in International Shipping News 01/09/2019

The US Treasury on Friday announced penalties against Taiwanese and Hong Kong shipping firms it says are helping North Korea circumvent United Nations sanctions.

The companies are helping North Korea with “illicit ship-to-ship (STS) transfers to circumvent United Nations (UN) sanctions that restrict the import of petroleum products,” Treasury said.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked the assets of two individuals and those of Taiwan-based Jui Pang Shipping Co Ltd (Jui Pang) and Jui Zong Ship Management Co Ltd (Jui Zong), as well as the Hong Kong-based Jui Cheng Shipping Company Limited (Jui Cheng).
Source: AFP

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software