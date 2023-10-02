US raises wheat harvest view; futures fall to 3-year low

The U.S. wheat harvest was bigger than previously estimated despite drought in key production areas of the U.S. Plains, the government said.

The surprise forecast pushed futures prices at the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 to their lowest levels in three years, adding a fresh challenge for farmers as they finalize winter wheat planting decisions.

All-wheat production for the 2023/24 marketing year was pegged at 1.812 billion bushels, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Small Grains Summary report. That compares with USDA’s previous forecast for 1.734 billion bushels and the 2022/23 total of 1.650 billion bushels.

The forecast included winter wheat harvested over the summer and spring wheat that was just harvested.

“It was pretty much bigger across the board,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX. “It would suggest that those late-season rains helped us more than expected.”

Analysts had been expecting the report to show a wheat crop of 1.729 billion bushels, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

The harvest of the hard red winter wheat crop, the biggest class of wheat, in the U.S. Plains came in at 601 million bushels, 13% higher than a year ago and above market expectations for 584 million bushels.

In a separate report, USDA said that wheat stocks as of Sept. 1 stood at 1.780 billion bushels, up slightly from 1.778 billion bushels reported a year earlier and reflecting the poor export demand for U.S. supplies. Analysts had been expecting wheat stocks at a 16-year low of 1.772 billion bushels.

Russia has remained the world’s top wheat exporter since invading Ukraine last year and closing off Black Sea ports from another one of the world’s biggest suppliers of grain.

Source: Reuters (Additional reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)