US reaches agreement on steel, aluminum tariffs with 3 countries

The US has reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil that will exempt them from US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, the White House said.

As a result, the temporary exemptions to the tariffs that those countries have been granted will remain in place in order to finalize the details of the alternative agreements, according to a set of proclamations on the steel and aluminum tariffs signed by US President Donald Trump Monday.

No details of the alternative arrangements being discussed with those countries were provided.

“Because the United States has agreed in principle with these countries, in my judgment, it is unnecessary to set an expiration date for the exemptions,” Trump stated in the proclamations. “Nevertheless, if the satisfactory alternative means are not finalized shortly, I will consider re-imposing the tariff.”

Temporary exemptions given to Canada, Mexico and the EU have been extended through June 1 as the US continues discussions with those countries on finding a satisfactory alternative, according to the proclamations.

A 25% tariff on steel exports to the US and 10% tariff on aluminum went into effect March 23 as a result of Commerce’s Section 232 investigations into the effect of these imports on US national security.

Canada, Mexico, the EU, Argentina, Australia, Brazil and South Korea were granted temporary exemptions that were set to expire May 1 unless a longer-term agreement had been reached.

The US and South Korea previously reached an agreement to begin implementing a quota on imports in lieu of the tariffs. Imports of steel from South Korea will be subject to a product-specific quota equivalent to 70% of the average annual import volume of such products over 2015-2017.

US Customs and Border Protection have been instructed to begin implementing a quota on steel imports from South Korea “as soon as practicable,” taking into account all steel article imports from the country beginning January 1, 2018.

According to Monday’s proclamation on steel imports, Trump could revisit the agreement reached with South Korea should imports from the country pose a threat to US national security.

As a result of South Korea’s exclusion from the tariff as well as the measures being finalized for Argentina, Australia and Brazil, it is “necessary and appropriate at this time to maintain the current tariff level as it applies to other countries,” the proclamation stated.

Under Section 232, Trump has the power to adjust the tariff level set on other countries if necessary.

