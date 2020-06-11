US refinery rates pick up as the world starts to reopen

As global coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease, US refinery rates are picking up steam.

This is particularly important for US Gulf Coast refineries. Some of the world’s biggest and most sophisticated plants are located in the region and exports are a big part of their operating models.

S&P Global Platts Analytics forecasts that 1.87 million b/d of US distillation capacity will be offline in June, compared with the 4.56 million b/d offline in May. And only 344,000 b/d of June’s outages will be in PADD III, the USGC.

These refiners get first dibs of US crude barrels before they hit the export docks, giving them advantage of low-priced North American crude – still abundant despite producer cuts. And pricier crude imports are low as they import just enough to heavy crude to fill their cokers.

Besides robust built-in US demand, these plants can produce gasoline and diesel at some of the lowest operating costs in the world – because they are powered using cheap natural gas flowing from the Permian Basin.

So while the easing of lockdowns and return to more normal business operations have all US refiners ramping up rates, the global demand uptick particularly benefits Gulf Coast plants and their export markets.

Diesel, diesel everywhere

US diesel inventories reached record high levels of 174.26 million barrels for the week ended May 29, Energy Information Administration data showed.

And US refineries which had cut way back on gasoline output during the early days of the lockdown in the late March-early April were quickly shifting their slates from max diesel mode to make more gasoline.

Stay-at-home orders cut US gasoline demand to 5.173 million b/d for the week ended April 3, a 4.55 million b/d decline from the year earlier.

US distillate demand was slower to fall, not reaching its nadir of 2.72 million b/d until the last week of May. Distillate export demand declined in tandem as gasoline demand rose with the easing of stay-at-home sanctions in Latin America and Mexico.

Despite the slowdown in both distillate demand and exports, the price of export ULSD from the Gulf Coast rose as refineries in other regions were slower to restart as coronavirus spread was slower than in the US.

For example, Argentina’s lockdown had started March 20 and was expected to be lifted on June 7. The government extended it in some parts of the country – including capital Buenos Aires – as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

In Mexico, however, gasoline exports are picking up again as the country began to reopen earlier in June which is increasing gasoline demand and prices.

According to commodity tracking firm, Kpler, US Gulf Coast exports of gasoline to Mexico were pegged at 52,000 barrels for the week ending June 5, compared with the four-week moving average of 30,000 barrels with virtually all barrels heading to Mexico’s East Coast.

Diesel exports to Mexico are seen trending softer by Kpler, at 10,000 barrels for the week ended June 5, and a four-week average of 20,000 barrels. .

But across the Atlantic, distillate exports are picking up as the countries reopen from lockdown and diesel is the preferred fuel for consumer transportation.

USGC exports to Europe for June are pegged at least 410,000 mt or just over 3 million barrels heading to the Continent, data from Platts trade flow software cFlow showed.

This is well above the 1.75 million barrels that moved in May, due in part to higher regional prices which made it economic to move distillate to Europe, according to S&P Platts Global Analytics data.

So far, just over half of Junes flow’s are heading to the Northwest Europe, cFlow data showed.

