US rig count adds nine on week, despite Permian drop: Platts Analytics

US oil and natural gas rigs totaled 1,074 for the week ended May 22, according to data by S&P Global Platts Analytics.

This represents a net increase of nine from the prior week’s 1,065 and down 89 from the same week a year ago. US oil and gas rigs permits, an indicator of future activity, totaled 965 for the week ended May 22, down five from the prior week and up 17 from the same week a year ago.

While the rig count is up versus the prior week, one-third of the growth is from offshore drilling. The horizontal rig count only changed by the addition of one rig. So, in the unconventional plays, the week-over-week figures were relatively flat. On a related note, rig utilization has been trending down as it is approaching levels that tend to signal pricing weakness for future day rates.

Cash prices are lower from the year prior at most major oil and gas pricing hubs. For example, WTI is down $9.22 to $62.69/b. Prices in the Bakken are down $8.50 to $60.50/b. Henry Hub is down 15 cents to $2.63/MMBtu while Dominion South, which serves as a benchmark for Appalachian prices, is down 2 cents from the year prior to $2.19/MMBtu.

The prolific Permian lost seven rigs week over week, the most of any unconventional play.

Permian operators continue to budget around the $50 WTI mark, electing to remain on the conservative side given the crude price volatility, according to multiple first quarter earnings reports.

Several Permian operators reported gains in drilling, completion and operational efficiencies. Improvements in cost reduction stem from reduced drilling times, increased utilization of local sand, reduced completion services costs, increased pad drilling and lower general and administrative spending. Noble, Devon, Laredo and Matador announced lower than expected capital expenditures for the first quarter. With improved well productivity, a few operators (Concho, Devon and Cimarex) have raised their 2019 production guidance slightly despite no plans to add additional rigs.

GAS PRODUCTION SLOWING

Out of the major natural gas-oriented plays, the Haynesville Shale, lost the most rigs, shedding four to 55. The Utica lost one to go to 19 while the Marcellus remained at 59 rigs.

US gas production has flat lined in 2019 and will be hard pressed to achieve significant growth during the back half of the year as drilling activity and completions remain down. Platts Analytics finds further upside risk remains to balance of summer pricing and the winter 2019-2020 strip amid stalling production and looming elevated powerburns as peak summer cooling load approaches.

The current rig count in the Northeast is just shy of 80 rigs, which is on par with the rig count at the start of the year. Notably, the makeup of the producers drilling in the Northeast has started to shift. Specifically, the top nine to 10 operators’ share of the regional rig count has fallen from 65% in late September to 54% presently. The declining rig count among the top operators is consistent with guidance provided by those producers to scale back drilling and production growth in 2019.

Like the Northeast, the Haynesville’s production momentum is slowing. Although the region is still growing, thanks to gains in the East Texas Haynesville, the region as a whole has started to level off the past few months per Platts Analytics’ interstate sample of pipeline production receipts. This slowdown is confirmed both by rig counts and well completions, which have leveled off since the start of the year.

Source: Platts