US says its forces strike unmanned surface vessel, anti-ship cruise missile near Yemen

xU.S. forces conducted two strikes against a mobile anti-ship cruise missile and a mobile unmanned surface vessel (USV) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

Four anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-held areas over the Red Sea towards commercial ship MT Pollux between Friday at 1:15 p.m. local time and 1 a.m. on Saturday, CENTCOM said in a post on X.

It added that there were no reported injuries or damage to the MT Pollux or any other vessel in the areas.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)