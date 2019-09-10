US sells 9.88 million barrels of crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The US Department of Energy has awarded contracts for nearly 9.88 million barrels of Strategic Petroleum Reserve crude to four US companies with deliveries set to take place in October and November, the DOE said.

Contracts were awarded to Marathon Petroleum, Motiva Enterprises, Phillips 66 and Shell Trading (US).

DOE did not immediately release details of these contracts, including the dollar amounts paid.

DOE said that nine companies submitted a total of 73 bids.

The oil sold includes: nearly 4.93 million barrels from the West Hackberry site; 3.85 million barrels from the Big Hill site; and 1.1 million barrels from the Bryan Mound site.

The sale covers the fiscal 2020 SPR sale requirements in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 and the Consolidated Appropriations, 2018 Act.

As of August 30, the SPR held 644.8 million barrels of crude in four sites in Texas and Louisiana, including 250.3 million barrels of sweet crude and 394.5 million barrels of sour crude, according to DOE. The SPR has an authorized capacity of 713.5 million barrels of oil.

In March, DOE sold 4.32 million barrels of sweet crude from the SPR, part of a $2 billion modernization plan for the reserve, and the latest in an estimated 290 million barrels of congressionally-mandated sales from the SPR through fiscal 2027.

Source: Platts