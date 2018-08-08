US sour crude oil grade Mars increases presence in Europe

US crude oil grade Mars is increasingly finding homes in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe, partly being pushed trans-Atlantic by sellers who no longer have China as a buyer and partly being pulled by refineries looking for an alternative to recently pricey Urals.

A favorable Brent/WTI spread of late has made the once rare flow work.

Mars, a heavy, sour US Gulf crude with an API of 28.8 and a sulfur content of 1.8%, typically sees the majority of its production head to local refineries, although exports have risen in the past couple of years, usually to China.

However, with China sharply curtailing its purchases of US crude amid the ongoing trade war between the two countries, those barrels have had to look for alternative homes.

“Mars is here. It came last month, and the month before. It is not being marketed as aggressively in the Med as it is in Northwest Europe, as we have a lot more sour in the Med. But in Northwest Europe, it can compete with Urals and North Sea,” a sour crude trader said.

Trading sources said at least one refinery in the eastern Mediterranean has bought a cargo of Mars in the last couple of weeks, and trading houses were among those offering cargoes in the region.

“Mars is offered. We have brought some cargoes here to the Med, and in the future, we see it being competitive with Urals,” a trading house source said. adding it would likely take some time before refineries became comfortable with the grade.

“European refineries are conservative. They want to run a cargo and then see. So, it will take some time and we will have to wait for feedback. Plus, we expect in September to have a European export assay of Mars, which should help,” the trader said.

Refinery sources said Mars’s economics did not necessarily translate into the crude being a ‘must-have’.

“If we see strength on Urals maintained, potentially we could see some Mars becoming effective. But recently Urals has been weakening off its highs and so, under these circumstances, I see it as pointless to bring Mars here,” said one refinery trader.

The volumes of heavy grades such as Mars, as well as other US Gulf sours such as Southern Green Canyon and Thunder Horse, remained dwarfed by the amount of medium and light sweet US crudes being exported and heading to Europe, trading sources said.

European crude traders anticipated large arrivals of US oil in the region in September, with sources pegging the flow at one Aframax per day on average, or close to May’s levels, which approached the highest into the region since the US began exporting crude in larger quantities in 2016.

“I think we will see more arrivals in September than August, but less than July. June exports were by far the largest, although most went to Asia,” said a Northwest European crude trader who expected 600,000-700,000 b/d to land in Europe next month.

In June, the front-month WTI-Brent spread widened above $11/b, incentivizing flows across the Atlantic to Europe from the US.

The spread was assessed at $5.58/b at the London close Monday.

Source: Platts