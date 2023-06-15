US soybean, corn steady as tepid demand counters weather woes

U.S. grains futures were steady on Thursday as traders weighed fears of lacklustre demand for grains and other commodities against worries about dry weather conditions in the Midwest curbing crop prospects.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.05% at $13.89 a bushel, as of 0125 GMT, after reaching a one-month high earlier this week.

* Wheat lost 0.24% to $6.28-3/4 a bushel, while corn edged up 0.16% to $6.08-3/4 a bushel.

* Russia’s “goodwill” cannot last indefinitely when it comes to renewing the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, a day after President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the accord. * Argentina’s Rosario grains exchange again cut the estimate for its nearly-concluded soybean harvest, the country’s most important cash crop, with the latest forecast 5% below its last one, the exchange said on Wednesday.

* Australia is expecting a positive decision over the next two weeks from China to fully settle a dispute over barley tariffs, Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Thursday.

* European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 12.33 million metric tons by June 11, down 12% from 13.95 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

* Dozens of flights at an international airport in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa were suspended Wednesday as protests by farmers demanding guaranteed prices for grains ramped up a standoff with the government.

* The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

