US soybean producer to triple exports to PH

SB&B Foods Inc., a large-scale family-owned agriculture company in North Dakota, is looking to triple its soybean exports to the Philippines over the next five years on growing demand for soy-based products in the Southeast Asian nation.

Robert Sinner, President of SB&B, said his company is capable of supplying more soybeans to the Philippines moving forward despite the challenges faced by United States’ farm sector in terms of prices and production of the commodity.

“We export a thousand metric tons a year to the Philippines,” Sinner told participants of the Cochran Fellowship Program on Agricultural Trade Policy and Consumer Advocacy here.

“Over the next five years, we could double, if not triple, our exports there,” he added.

Sinner said this will be backed by the good relationship of the Philippines and the United States as well as the country’s growing demand for soybeans, which is primarily used in the manufacturing of animal feeds, oil, and other food products, including soy-based vegan food. He also cited the Philippines’ impressive economic growth, which grew at a slower pace of 5.5 percent in the second quarter of the year.

SB&B currently supplies soybeans to two companies in the Philippines, one of which is the Lucio Tan-owned Asia Brewery, Inc., the company that manufactures and distributes the beverage brand Vitamilk soy milk.

Sinner’s optimism about the Philippine market comes at a time when American companies like SB&B are challenged with low farm commodity prices and declining supply on the weight of the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

In 2018, the US produced 123.66 million metric tons (MT) of soybeans. Of this, 6.62 million MT were produced here in North Dakota, making the state the ninth largest soybean producer in the United States.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) sees such output declining this year at around 98 million MT.

In general, the Philippines remain to be a major market for soybeans and soymeal for the United States, North Dakota Soybean Council Director for Market Development Harrison Weber said in a separate meeting.

In fact, the Philippines is the world’s largest customer for soybean meal coming from the United States, accounting for 1.88 million MT in export sales as of fiscal year 2017.

As for soybeans, the country imported 260,000 MT of the commodity from the US last year.

Much of this was consumed in swine feeds, which composes just over half of total feed production in the country. This as the Philippines ranked number six in global pork production.

For this year, even with African Swine Fever (ASF) killing pigs in different parts of the Philippines, the country’s US soybean meal imports are expected to reach a record level of 3.1 million MT from the 2.95 million MT imported in the previous year and the 2.75 million MT in 2017, a data from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS) showed.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed that 14 out of the 20 blood samples of death pigs the Philippines submitted to the World Animal Health (OIE) Reference Laboratory for Swine Diseases in the United Kingdom have tested positive for ASF, a highly contagious disease that is fatal to pigs.

According to the DA, seven areas in two provinces in Luzon have been affected by ASF. These are Rizal Province (Rodriguez and Antipolo) and Bulacan (Guiguinto).

The DA reported that a total of 7,416 pigs within the 1-kilometer radius of the affected areas in Rizal and Bulacan have been culled to contain the disease.

The results of another test, which will determine strain and virulence of ASF, are still pending.

