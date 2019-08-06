Soybean trading activity was very quiet on Monday following comments overnight that Chinese state-owned operations were instructed to halt purchases of US agricultural products, sources said.

The morning saw a lack of available pricing as traders moved to the sidelines to wait for more clarity in the market, according to a source.

Prices at US export locations were already in a down trend from Thursday, when US President Donald Trump proposed adding 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting September 1, and the response from China to suspend US agriculture buying has further hurt the outlook on demand.

Concerns increased following a morning tweet from Hu Xijin of the Global Times saying “the Chinese side has decided to suspend tariff exemption for US farms goods and Chinese enterprises have halted buying US farm products,” provided some confirmation to initial reports.

China still has over 3.5 million mt of unshipped old crop soybean purchases for the 2018-19 marketing year and the escalation in the trade dispute has renewed concerns that some of that volume could face cancellations or delayed deliveries, according to sources.

Source: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/agriculture/080519-us-soybean-trading-slows-as-china-halts-us-agricultural-purchases