US steel imports down 12% in April as sheet, semis fall

US steel imports fell 12% month on month in April amid lower shipments of sheet products and semi-finished steel, according to preliminary US Commerce Department data May 25.

The US imported a total 2.48 million mt of steel in April, according to the preliminary count, 12% below March’s final count of 2.81 million mt. Year over year, total steel imports for April were up 3% compared with the same month in 2021.

The finished steel import market share was an estimated 27% in April and is estimated at 25% over the first four months of 2022, according to analysis by the American Iron and Steel Institute. Total steel imports through April are up 21% compared with the same period of 2021, according to the AISI.

Imports of sheet products fell across the board during the month, with imports of hot-rolled coil falling 25% from March to 181,088 mt. Imports of cold-rolled coil were down 23% on month at 120,313 mt, while imports of hot-dipped galvanized sheet fell to 261,490 mt, down 9% month on month.

Imports of semi-finished steel also moved lower, with slab imports down 12% on month at 245,359 mt, and imports of non-slab semis falling to 160,353 mt, a drop of 34% from March.

Imports of long products also fell on month in April, with rebar imports falling 37% to 92,943 mt, while wire rod imports were down 5% at 160,627 mt.

Canada was the largest exporter of steel to the US in April, with preliminary imports from the country totaling 556,390 mt, down 6% from March.

