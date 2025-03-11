US tariff on Chinese-built ships could disrupt trade, drive up freight rates, says GE Shipping

The US is considering imposing a fee of up to $1.5 million per port call on Chinese-built ships. With China accounting for about 60% of the global shipbuilding order book, this proposal could increase shipping costs and disrupt trade flows.

G Shivakumar, Executive Director & CFO of GE Shipping Company noted that while the plan is still under discussion and faces implementation hurdles, it could create inefficiencies in global shipping. tightening supply and driving up freight rates.

Shivakumar explained that trade shifts caused by tariffs can make shipping routes less efficient, which may temporarily benefit the industry by increasing demand for available vessels. However, in the long run, widespread tariffs could slow economic growth and reduce commodity demand, hurting the shipping industry.

While the current impact remains neutral, upcoming decisions on Canadian and Mexican oil trade restrictions could change the outlook.

Despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, shipping rates have remained relatively stable. Shivakumar said that tanker and bulk carrier rates saw slight declines over the last quarter.

Product tankers are marginally lower, while bulk carrier rates have dropped by $3,000 to $4,000 per day on average.

However, the year-on-year decline is significant, with tankers down by $10,000-$15,000 per day and bulk carriers by around $5,000 per day.

Shivakumar highlighted that GE Shipping has limited exposure to Chinese-built ships, with only five such vessels in its fleet. If the tariffs are imposed, the company plans to reroute these ships away from US trade to avoid additional costs.

Despite a 15% decline in ship prices, GE Shipping is not yet looking to expand its fleet. Shivakumar explained that current prices remain at similar levels as a month ago, and with ongoing trade uncertainties, the company prefers to wait before making any new acquisitions.

The company’s market capitalisation stands at ₹13,042.54 crore.

Source: CNBCTV18