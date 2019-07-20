US tops July LNG exporters to Brazil: Platts Analytics data

Two thirds of Brazil’s LNG imports so far in July have been sourced from the US, S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed.

Brazil imported a total of 469,129 cu m of LNG in the first 17 days of July from the US and Equatorial Guinea, equivalent to 10.08 Bcf of gas, according to the data.

Of that total, 312,807 cu m of LNG – or 6.72 Bcf – came from the US, according to Platts Analytics. The LNG arrived in two shipments at Bahia’s Salvador LNG import facility.

Both deliveries originated from Cheniere Energy’s LNG export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The first two weeks of July’s imports match the year-ago pace, when the US exported four LNG shipments to Brazil across the whole of July 2018, according to Platts Analytics.

Equatorial Guinea exported the equivalent to 3.36 Bcf of gas to Brazil in one shipment so far in July.

With winter underway in the Southern Hemisphere, demand for LNG typically increases during the May to August period. In addition, levels in Brazil’s hydro-electric reservoirs remained under 50% of capacity at around 46% Wednesday, according to National Electric System Operator data.

Source: Platts