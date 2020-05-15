US warns energy, metals industries of sanctions risk from ‘illicit shipping’

The US government warned the global maritime, energy and metals industries Thursday to be on guard for “illicit shipping” schemes that expose them to sanctions risks, particularly with trades involving Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The warning comes amid reports of Iran sending gasoline cargoes to Venezuela. Both countries’ oil sectors are under strict US sanctions.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the Iranian-flagged Clavel oil tanker set sail for Venezuela via the Suez Canal after loading fuel at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port.

For now, the Clavel’s destination is listed as Port Arthur, Texas, according to Platts ship-tracking software cFlow.

The US government report urges maritime players to “continue to be vigilant” against several common tactics of parties attempting to violate sanctions, including disabling vessels’ Automatic Identification Systems; physically altering vessel identification; falsifying cargo and vessel documents; ship-to-ship transfers; “voyage irregularities” such as indirect routes and unscheduled detours; and complex ownership structures.

The 35-page guidance was issued by the US State Department, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the US Coast Guard.

“The United States remains committed to disrupting shipping activities by malign actors worldwide — including sanctions evasion and smuggling — which may facilitate criminal activity and threatens international peace and security,” the State Department said in a statement.

Five similar advisories were issued in 2018 and 2019. Unlike the previous reports, Thursday’s guidance did not include a list of vessels believed to have been involved in recent banned shipments.

Source: Platts