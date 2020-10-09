US weekly coal production totals 10.3 million st, down 22.9% on year: EIA

Weekly US coal production was estimated to be over 10.3 million st in the week ended Oct. 3, up 0.9% from the previous week, Energy Information Administration data showed Oct. 8.

From the year-ago week, output declined 22.9%, and from the five-year average for week 40, at 15.5 million st, production was down 33.3%.

Through 40 weeks, US production totaled about 409 million st, down 24.2% year on year.

On an annualized basis, US production is projected to be 532 million st, down 24.4% from 2019.

While Northern Appalachia and combined Wyoming and Montana production rose week on week, Central Appalachian and Illinois Basin production declined.

NAPP output increased 1.1% to about 1.4 million st and Wyoming and Montana output rose 1.5% to nearly 4.9 million st. Year on year, NAPP production dropped 25.9% and production from the two states fell 21.8%.

In the CAPP basin, output was estimated at 1.2 million st, down 1.5% week on week and down 23.9% from the year-ago week.

IB production declined 1.4% to about 1.3 million st. Year on year, output declined 28.1% in the IB.

Through the year so far, estimated NAPP output came to 56.9 million st, while Wyoming and Montana production was about 187 million st, CAPP was 48.8 million st and IB was about 52.3 million st.

Annualized, NAPP output is projected to be 74 million st, down 28.5% year on year, while Wyoming and Montana is expected to be about 243 million st, down 21.7%. CAPP annualized production is estimated at 63.5 million st, down 26.4% from 2019 and IB is projected at 68.1 million st, down 31.7% year on year.

Source: Platts