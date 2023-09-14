US weekly commercial crude oil imports rose to highest since 2019 – EIA

U.S. imports of commercial crude oil rose by 812,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.58 million bpd in the latest week, hitting their highest since Aug. 2019, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Gulf Coast imports of commercial crude oil rose by 289,000 bpd in the week ended September 8 to 2 million bpd, the highest since July 2020, the data showed. Commercial crude oil imports exclude the oil stored in the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Laura Sanicola)